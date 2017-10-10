"Clean Power Plan" to be Withdrawn

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt was in Hazard Kentucky Monday announcing a drastic change to regulations in his department.

Pruitt said he will sign a proposed rule today, quote, "to withdraw the so-called clean power plan of the past administration."

The clean power plan was a centerpiece of the Obama administration's environmental policies.

The announcement was met with applause from the crowd.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to declare the rule exceeded federal law by setting emissions standards that power plants could not reasonably meet.