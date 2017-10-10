California Wildfires Spread Through Wine Country

California is struggling to contain one of its deadliest wildfire outbreaks. At least 11 people have died and 1500 structures have been destroyed. Firefighters are expecting the winds to die down a bit today which may help them make progress on more than a dozen fires burning across the state.

Raging wildfires are still burning near the town of Santa Rosa.

The sheer size and scope of these fires is massive. A 20,000-acre fire with another 25,000-acre fire and 5,000-acre fire.

Crews are battling more than a dozen fires. Many broke out simultaneously, forcing firefighters to spread out resources. The biggest fires are in the state’s famous wine country.

Micheal Everidge returned to his neighborhood in Sonoma County to find his and his mother’s homes burned to the ground.

The fire has devastated parts of the city of Santa Rosa. Fast moving flames leveled entire neighborhoods, businesses and strip malls.

In Southern California near Anaheim, another fire is burning more than 7,500 acres. The blaze has already destroyed at least two dozen structures and is threatening more than 3,000 homes. Firefighters are building containment lines and hoping for a break in the weather.

Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency and is asking the federal government to do the same.

October is traditionally the most destructive time of year for California wildfires.