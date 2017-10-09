Wife Carrying Championship Held Sunday - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Wife Carrying Championship Held Sunday

Maine -

Dozens of married couples participated in the 18th annual North American Wife Carrying Championship in Maine on Saturday, October 7.
 
Spectators cheered as contestants hauled their significant others over obstacles and through a water pit.
 
Jake and Kirsten Barney, from the state of Virginia, completed the regulation Wife Carrying course in 58.26 seconds to claim the top prize of 12 cases of beer and a check for five times Kirsten's weight, in pounds, which equaled $630.
 
The victory also earned the couple a trip to Finland for the World Wife Carrying Championship.

