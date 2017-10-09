Weinstein Out After Sexual Harassment Claims Surface

Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein is out from the Weinstein Company, the studio he co-founded. The move follows a New York Times expose that revealed a string of sexual harassment claims against him.

Harvey Weinstein was fired by his studio's board of directors Sunday, including his brother, Bob. His sudden ouster comes three days after the New York Times reported that he paid off sexual harassment claims for decades.

Over the weekend, two more women accused the Hollywood producer of unwanted advances. The new revelations follow claims by actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, who tweeted – "this is the girl that was hurt by a monster."

Local news anchor Lauren Sivan said Weinstein cornered her in a New York restaurant in 2007 and explicitly touched himself in front of her. Sivan explained in a Megyn Kelly Today exclusive why she didn't go public.

Weinstein has produced some of Hollywood’s biggest films over the last 25 years. After the story came out, some in the industry said Weinstein’s behavior was an open secret.

Weinstein was also active in politics, mostly donating to Democrats. At least 8 senators say they will donate his contributions to charity.

