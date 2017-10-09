California Wine Country Under Blaze

A large area of California's wine country is being consumed by a wildfire this morning. Residents throughout the area are being told to evacuate.



Homes and cars are burning out of control in California's famed Napa County. Firefighters and law enforcement officers are going door to door, trying to get residents out.



The wildfire has swept through more than 200 acres, and is quickly moving toward the Silverado Trail - an area with both homes and wineries.



That's also near the Silverado Country Club, the site of this week's PGA Tour tournament which had to be evacuated.



Fire crews say hot, dry, and windy conditions are making the flames difficult to contain.



The city of Napa is issuing mandatory evacuations. Officials say they're still not sure what sparked the blaze.