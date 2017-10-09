Trump Administration Outlines Plan for DACA Resolution

President Trump made immigration reform a centerpiece of his election campaign.



He sent a letter to Congress Sunday outlining what he's looking for in exchange for protecting DACA recipients from deportation. Those are immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children.



He told Congress the DACA deal must include full funding for his border wall, a crackdown on sanctuary cities, impose new skills-based legal immigration criteria, and speed up deportation procedures.



The President has long taken a hardline stance on immigration, and many of his supporters view DACA as amnesty for illegal immigration.



However, the move appears to back off a deal the President struck with Democrats at a White House meeting last month.



Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi issued a joint response saying the proposals "go far beyond what is reasonable. This proposal fails to represent any attempt at compromise." and they say funding for the wall "was explicitly ruled out of negotiations."



Democrats say they are willing to work with the White House to strengthen border security, including implementing new technology and hiring more border patrol agents.