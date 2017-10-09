Memorial Held for Child Killed in Covington Crash

A memorial was held at the scene of the crash that killed a child in Covington, KY.



Six-year-old Eli was riding his bicycle in Latonia when was hit and killed by a pick-up truck. Police arrested the driver of that pickup, 45-year-old Christopher Wells of Cincinnati. Officers say he didn't stop after hitting the little boy. They found him nearby with his truck shortly after.

He's charged with the felony offense of leaving the scene of a fatal traffic accident,

Family, friends and neighbors gathered to remember Eli with flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and candles.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to the crash.

