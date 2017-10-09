Memorial Held for Child Killed in Covington Crash - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Memorial Held for Child Killed in Covington Crash

Posted: Updated:
Covington, KY -

A memorial was held at the scene of the crash that killed a child in Covington, KY.
 
Six-year-old Eli was riding his bicycle in Latonia when was hit and killed by a pick-up truck. Police arrested the driver of that pickup, 45-year-old Christopher Wells of Cincinnati. Officers say he didn't stop after hitting the little boy. They found him nearby with his truck shortly after.

He's charged with the felony offense of leaving the scene of a fatal traffic accident, 

Family, friends and neighbors gathered to remember Eli with flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and candles.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to the crash.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.