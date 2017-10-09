Investigation of Officer Involved Shooting Underway in Okolona - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Investigation of Officer Involved Shooting Underway in Okolona

Okolona, KY -

Authorities in Okolona, Kentucky are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one-person dead.

It happened Sunday night around 10 P.M. near the 3200 block of Fern Valley Road.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene, they met a man who came out of a building and pointed a firearm at them. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

No police were hurt during the incident, but one officer was transported to the hospital for exposure to bodily fluids.
Both officers have been placed on administrative leave.

