Five Arrested in Connection in Simpson County Jail Drug Smuggling

Five people have been charged with conspiring to smuggle prescription opioids into the Simpson County Jail.



2 women allegedly bought Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid abuse, with intent to provide it to three inmates.



The three inmates and the two outside parties are charged with promoting contraband and engaging in organized crime.



Police are still searching for one of the accused women, 25-year-old Amanda Farris.



The investigation is ongoing with another arrest possible in the near future.