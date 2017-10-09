Woodford Co. Man Assaults Two Police Officers - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Woodford Co. Man Assaults Two Police Officers

A Woodford County man is in jail after assaulting two police officers.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, two Simpson County officers responded to reports of a suspicious man sitting on a duffel bag on Pilot Knob Road.

Upon arrival, the accused, 40-year-old Bradley Ford, became agitated and tried to pull an object from inside the bag--later determined to be a large military style knife.

Ford resisted arrested and started a fight, dislocating Deputy Jones ankle and inflicting a facial injury to Deputy Lawson.

Ford was treated and released from the Franklin County Medical Center and is now lodged in the Simpson County Jail on charges of third-degree assault of a police officer, second-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Police say more charges are expected.

