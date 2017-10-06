ATM Fees Continue Record Hitting Trend

ATM fees have hit a record high for the 11th year in a row.

Edgar Hernandez tries to use his bank's ATM to avoid fees. Though sometimes, in a pinch, he has to use one that's not in his bank's network.

A report from Bankrate.com says the average total fee for an out of network withdrawal is now at an all-time high of $4.69 - up 55% over the past decade.

Bankrate.com's Greg McBride says fees vary in different cities. Pittsburgh, New York, Washington D.C., and Cleveland have the highest, while Seattle, San Francisco, Milwaukee and Dallas are among the lowest.

Customers can be hit with two separate fees when using an out-of-network ATM. The owner of the machine charges one fee and your bank can charge another for using another bank's ATM.



Bankrate says people are using ATMs less because they're using less cash and paying with credit more. With fewer ATM withdrawals being made, banks have fewer opportunities to charge fees that are used to maintain their ATM networks.

McBride says to avoid fees, only use ATMs in your network. Most banks now have apps that can help you find one nearby. You can also join a bank that reimburses out of network charges.

The Bankrate.com report also found that overdraft fees hit a new high of $33.38.