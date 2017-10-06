Tropical Storm Nate Headed Toward US

Another major storm is headed towards the United States. Tropical Storm Nate already claimed at least 22 lives across Central America, and it's due to hit the Gulf coast this weekend.



Taking no chances in the big easy, Mayor Mitch Landrieu declared a state of emergency in New Orleans. The city's drainage issue was revealed during flash flooding back on August 5th when a storm drenched the city with 8 to 10 inches of rain in one day.



The problems included pumps and turbine power stations not working, and a shortage of personnel at the Sewage and Water Board, the agency that runs the drainage system.



The city has a total of 120 pumps. 19 of those pumps were not operational during the August storm. 7 of them are back online and 26 back-up generators are also in place.



The main concern of this system remains storm surge. Some low-lying areas of Louisiana have already been ordered to evacuate.



Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has activated 1,300 National Guard troops across the state, including 15 assigned to New Orleans to monitor the pumps.



And this system has slowed down oil production in the Gulf. 15% of that production is offline; that's about 254,000 barrels of crude oil every single day. Already, many of the staff from those oil platforms have been evacuated.