Las Vegas PD Still Searching for Answers After Attack

Las Vegas, NV -

Police in Las Vegas are still trying to figure out why a 64-old-man with no history of violence opened fire on a country music festival. While the investigation moves forward, people are finding ways to honor the victims.   

58 white crosses now line the Las Vegas Strip – a tribute to the concert goers killed during Stephen Paddock’s deadly rampage. The crosses will remain in place for 40 days.

Investigators are working to reconstruct Paddock’s life in the days and months before the shooting, hoping to understand why he did it. CBS News has learned the shooter’s longtime girlfriend Marilou Danley told the FBI that she was concerned about his mental stability.

Some security analysts believe she knows more than she is revealing.

Paddock picked Vegas for his attack, but he reportedly had other targets in mind, including venues in Chicago and Boston.

With that in mind, police will be patrolling the hillsides near the Rose Bowl tonight while 60,000 music fans watch a Coldplay concert.

Security measures are also being finalized for outdoor events in Memphis and Austin, Texas, where fans are being offered a refund if they have safety concerns.
 

