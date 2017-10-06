Brownsville Teen Arrested on Assault Charges

An Brownsville teen is arrested and faces numerous assault charges after a stabbing incident Wednesday night.



The Edmonson County Sheriff's department says they received reports of a domestic violence situation on Segal road. Witnesses and victims at the scene told them 19-year-old Brett Higgs of Brownsville was hiding.



A witness with multiple stab wounds says Higgs assaulted her with a knife. Deputies located Higgs hiding in a nearby house, holding a knife with blood on it.



Allegedly, Higgs had taken the synthetic drug "flakka", also known as the "zombie drug".



Higgs was arrested and charged with first degree and fourth degree assault. If convicted, Higgs faces over 20 years in prison.



He is currently lodged in the Hart County Jail.

