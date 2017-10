The man who shot a Simpson County Sheriff's Deputy has his murder trial venue moved to another county. 30-year-old Ben Wyatt will now stand trial in Allen County. Wyatt allegedly shot Simpson County Sheriff Deputy Eddie Lawson twice when Lawson was attempting to serve a warrant on Wyatt back in March 2016 in Franklin. Wyatt is facing attempted murder of a police officer and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charges. The trial will begin on January 16, 2018.