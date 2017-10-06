Drunk Driver Scheduled to Appear in Court - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Drunk Driver Scheduled to Appear in Court

A Bowling Green man is scheduled for a court appearance today after driving into a house and then telling police "I'm drunk."

Police say Donald Haynes Jr., 47, crashed into an elderly woman's home on Victoria Street Monday night and then fled the scene.

Officers located him a short time later in the 1100 block of Shannon Drive where he failed all sobriety tests and told police he was drunk and had drank multiple beers and vodka earlier.

Haynes is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail and facing multiple charges including driving under the influence, wanton endangerment, and leaving the scene of an accident.

