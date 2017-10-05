Barren Co. Deputies Ask for Help Locating Stolen Boat

The Barren County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a stolen boat.

Deputies say the boat was stolen on Shady Acres Road around 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Video surveillance then caught the suspect vehicle, appearing to be a 1995-1998 black extended cab Chevrolet/GMC pickup truck, towing the stolen boat down Lucas Road.

The boat is a 1998 Tracker boat with a white and blue stripe down the side.

Deputies urge if you have any information to call the department at (270) 646-8771.