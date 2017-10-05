South Dakota Dog Declared World Record Holder - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

South Dakota Dog Declared World Record Holder

A dog from South Dakota, USA, has been declared the world record holder as having the longest tongue on a dog.
 
Mochi 'Mo' Rickert, an eight-year-old St Bernard from Sioux Falls, has a tongue measuring a whopping 18.58cm (7.31 in), Guinness World Records said in a press release.
 
Mo smashes the previous record held by a Pekingese named Puggy whose tongue measured 11.43cm (4.5 in).
 
"Mochi is a rescued St Bernard and we have had her for about six and a half years and her tongue measures from snout to tip about 7.3 inches," said owner Carla Rickert.
 

