After Louisville head basketball Rick Pitino was relieved of his duties last week, David Padgett was promoted from within to become the interim head coach.

He's had a few practices with his team since then, and he's glad that he's not dealing with a team full of freshmen or sophomores that haven't played very much.

Padgett has about five weeks to get the cardinals ready for their first game, set for November 12th against George Mason.