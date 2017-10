A man accused of stealing from Wal-Mart is getting a lot of attention for what else he did while he was in the store.



The loss prevention team at the Shepherdsville Wal-Mart say 55-year-old David Pethel placed $214 worth of items in his cart while walking through the aisles. All this, while drinking a 20-ounce beer and eating a corn dog.



Police say then Pethel tried to leave the store without paying.



He's charged with theft and currently lodged in the Bullit County jail.