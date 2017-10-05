Online Date Turns to Armed Robbery - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Online Date Turns to Armed Robbery

Corbin, KY -

A man became the victim of an armed robbery during a date he set up with a woman he met online.

It happened Monday night at a home on Winner's Circle Trail in Corbin. The 23-year-old told police he met a woman online and invited her over to his house for a date – except she didn't come alone.

Three other people barged in, and when the man tried to run, they brought him back inside and held him at gunpoint while they robbed him.

The woman involved is about 5'6" and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans. 

The sheriff's department says the group left in a small sedan.

