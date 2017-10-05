PA Congressman Will Not Seek Re-Election After Abortion Scandal

Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Tim Murphy says he will not seek re-election after reports he asked his mistress to have an abortion. The announcement comes one day after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette published apparent text messages between Representative Murphy and his alleged mistress.

For more than a decade on Capitol Hill, Pennsylvania Congressman Tim Murphy has backed a pro-life-agenda.

However, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, in January Murphy s alleged mistress Shannon Edwards texted him saying, "...you have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week…"

Murphy reportedly responded, "I get what you say about my march for life messages. I've never written them. Staff does them."

The story unfolded just as the House approved legislation Tuesday making abortions after 20 weeks illegal. Murphy, a member of the House Pro-Life caucus, co-sponsored and voted for the bill.

The Post-Gazette also obtained a memo reportedly written by Murphy’s chief of staff in June, that claims staffers have been exposed to "…angry, aggressive and abusive behavior from the congressman," which has led to a nearly "100% turnover within one years' time."

On a recent visit to his home district, she writes, "your driving was dangerous and erratic"..."I feared for my life"..."I repeatedly, at least 15 times, asked you to stop texting." your "hostility and insults," she adds, "were frightening."

Murphy's mistress' pregnancy scare turned out to be a false alarm. In a statement, Murphy said made the decision to retire after consulting with House Speaker Paul Ryan. He says he will serve out his remaining 15 months in office.