Two Men Charged with Murder in Franklin Shooting

Two men are facing murder charges after a shooting in Franklin Wednesday. 73-year-old Johnnie Bell is charged with attempted murder and tampering with physical evidence and 47-year-old Christopher Yarbrough is charged with complicity to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. Just before 10 A.M. police responded to a shots fired complaint at 507 Brevard Street in Franklin. Police were then notified of 23-year-old Carl Flippin who was at the Medical Center seeking treatment for a gun shot wound. He was later transported via Air Evac to Vanderbilt Hospital. Through investigation police arrested Bell and Yarbrough. Both are being held in the Simpson County Detention Center.