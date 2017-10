A Brownsville man is dead after crashing into another vehicle in Bowling Green. Around 11:45 A.M. Wednesday, 53-year-old James Madison of Brownsville was driving West on Veterans Memorial Lane when he struck the rear end of 42-year-old William Burton's vehicle. Madison was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. None of the others involved were injured. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors and all involved were wearing seat belts.