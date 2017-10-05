Muhlenberg Co. Teacher Arrested for Rape

Kentucky State Police arrest a Muhlenberg student teacher for third degree rape of a student.

24-year-old Sarah Wood of Hartford is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old male student on two separate occasions while employed as a Muhlenberg County High School student teacher.

She was lodged in the Muhlenberg County Jail and charged with two counts of third degree rape.

The high school says they are cooperating fully with law enforcement and due to the on-going investigation, can't release any further information.