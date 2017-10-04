Job Market Steadily Improving

The job market has steadily improved since the Great Recession and a new report shows who's been doing the hiring.

Rick Love is switching careers at the age of 45. The former job recruiter is taking classes to become a web developer. Web developers make 40% more than the average worker – over $72,000/year.

Careerbuilder.com found that since 2010 new jobs for app, software and web developers have all seen major growth.

The medical field is another industry that's growing. More than 300,000 registered nurses and 250,000 home health aides have been hired in the past seven years; thanks, in part, to aging baby boomers.

The report also found big gains in construction, and chefs are in high demand as more Americans eat out.

The Careerbuilder.com report found there's also been increased hiring for fitness trainers and financial advisors.