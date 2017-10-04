Gun Control Debate at Center Stage After Las Vegas Attacks - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Gun Control Debate at Center Stage After Las Vegas Attacks

Washington, DC -

There are renewed calls for gun control legislation in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.  However, those calls aren't likely to be answered anytime soon.

Democratic lawmakers stood on the steps of Capitol Hill and called on their Republican colleagues to pass new gun control measures to prevent another shooting like the Las Vegas massacre.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Gifford, herself a victim of gun violence, said it would take courage to pass new laws.

Republicans say that with the investigation into the Las Vegas shooting still underway, now is not the time to debate gun control measures. 

Nonetheless, Senator John Thune, a member of the GOP leadership team, offered Democrats a glimmer of hope.

Law enforcement officials are still working to confirm if Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock used bump stocks on his weapons during his shooting rampage in Las Vegas.
 

