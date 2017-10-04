Survivors of Las Vegas Massacre Sharing Their Stories

We are hearing more stories of bravery and hope following the Las Vegas massacre. Some of the survivors of the attack are recounting their ordeal, while the families of those who died are remembering their loved ones.



41-year-old Michael Caster was shot through his lung, the bullet hitting his spine, just missing his heart. His girlfriend Tawny found a table to use a gurney, and others helped her carry him to a stranger's car.

Caster is one of hundreds of shooting victims who survived Sunday's rampage. 27-year-old Tina Frost is in a coma and currently on a respirator.

There is only heartbreak for the families who lost loved ones. Rocio Guillen leaves behind four children, the youngest born six weeks ago. Chris, her 13-year-old son, loved seeing mom at his football games.

Steven Berger had come to Las Vegas from Minnesota, to celebrate his 44th birthday. Hairdresser Stacee Etcheber was a mother of two. Heather Alvarado ran a day care center in Utah.

Michael Caster says he too might have died, if his girlfriend hadn't gotten him to the hospital so quickly.