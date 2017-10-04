President Trump to Visit Las Vegas

President Trump is on his way to Las Vegas to meet with victims and first responders of Sunday’s concert massacre that killed 59 people and injured more than 500.



Tuesday night, the girlfriend of gunman Stephen Paddock returned to the United States from the Philippines. Video from TV station KNBC apparently shows Marilou Danley in a wheelchair at the airport in Los Angeles. Investigators say Danley is a person of interest in the case. Her sisters say they believe Paddock sent her away so she wouldn’t be involved.



Investigators believe Danley, who lived with Paddock for years, can answer questions about Paddock’s motive and his stockpile of weapons.



Pictures from Paddock’s hotel suite show the weapons he used to carry out the attack. In all, investigators say they found 47 guns in the hotel and his two homes, all of them bought legally. He purchased 33 of them within the past year, most of them rifles.



Police released body camera video last night showing officers pinned down as they responded to the gunfire. authorities say the rampage lasted for up to 11 minutes.



About one-quarter of the more than 500 people injured remain hospitalized.