Webster County Teacher Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Webster County, KY -

A Webster County middle school teacher is arrested after child pornography is allegedly found on her phone.
 
Kentucky State Police say a trooper was assisting the Webster County Coroner's office with a death investigation last month.

During that investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a cell phone that belonged to 48-year-old Lucida Jenkins of Providence. Troopers say several photos were found on the phone showing a minor in a sexual act.

On Monday, Jenkins was arrested and lodged in the Webster County Detention Center.
 

