The search for an escaped Barren County inmate is over.



27-year-old Jesse Cable walked away from a Barren County work detail Tuesday, while working near the Warren County line.



At 5 A.M. this morning, Barren Country Sheriffs received a report of a person walking along the Cumberland Parkway.



The sheriffs arrived at the scene 15 minutes later. Upon arrival, they identified the person of interest at the escapee.



Cable is now back in custody.