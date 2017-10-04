Kentucky Sports Radio at Center of Lawsuit

A popular sports talk radio show is now facing a lawsuit from a college basketball referee.

John Higgins is the college basketball official whose company “Weatherguard”, was subjected to hundreds of threatening calls and voicemails from angry Kentucky fans, following his work in an Elite Eight game where the Cats lost.

According to “The Athletic, Higgins has filed a lawsuit against Kentucky Sports Radio and it's operators Matt Jones and Drew Franklin.

The lawsuit alleges that Jones and Franklin shared Higgins' business information on the radio, causing harm to his family and business.

The athletic reports that the lawsuit is asking for an award of damages more than $75,000.

Jones says that he'd have to look over the lawsuit before he could comment.

Higgins has declined to comment.