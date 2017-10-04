Inmate Escapes from Work Detail

Warren and Barren County Sheriff's Offices are looking for an escaped inmate

27-year-old Jesse Cable walked away from a Barren County work detail Tuesday. Cable escaped while the crew was working near the warren county line. He was last seen in the area of Glasgow Park City Road... wearing no shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Cable is a white man, 5 feet 5 inches tall... Weighs approximately 150 pounds with tattoos on his arms and hands. If you see cable, please contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 270-842-1633.