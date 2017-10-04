Operation Stand Down Kentucky Hosting "Back Packs for Local In-Need Vets" Event

The 3rd annual Back Packs for Local "In Need" Veterans event kicks off this week.

The local non-profit, Operation Stand Down Kentucky is organizing the annual event--aimed towards providing local homeless or in-need veterans with a backpack full of various food, clothing, medicines, and hygienic items.

Vice President of the OSDKY's Board, Larry Gregory says, "Sometimes they don't even have anything to carry their goodies in, so we just fill it full of canned goods, hygiene products, socks, underwear--things of that nature--so they just have something to take with them."

He says their goal is to distribute 150 back packs this year--50 more than last year.

Donation items can include canned food with easy open lids; personal hygiene products; cold weather items such as socks, gloves, toboggans, scarves, and handkerchiefs; OTC medication for headaches, colds, etc.; and miscellaneous donations such as books, magazines, ponchos, or other useful or entertaining items.

You can drop off items at Greenwood Ford, Ky Steps Behavioral Health Services, and Destiny Adult, Child & Family in Bowling Green from now until December 9th.

October 10th, Cambridge Market will be donating a portion of their lunch proceeds to OSDKY and on October 21st, Blaze Pizza will donate a portion of their proceeds as well.

Cone Funeral Home and Family works will serve as temporary drop-off locations on October 17th.