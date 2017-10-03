Opioid Epidemic On a Dangerous Rise

The opioid crisis sweeping the country is leaving its mark on our future. Young people are showing up to hospitals in growing numbers, addicted to powerful painkillers and heroin.

New research being presented to the American Academy of Pediatrics finds that between 2008 and 2013, the number of ER visits by opioid-addicted patients under 21 years old jumped from 32,000 to more than 49,000. More than 500 children died in the ER or after hospitalization.

The data shows about 135 young people are showing up at ER’s every day addicted to opioids. Researchers are calling the situation a 'pediatric public health crisis.'

Addiction counselors say drug treatment is critical.

The study found children in high-income households were more likely to be hospitalized instead of discharged for opioid addiction.