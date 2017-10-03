Pres. Trump Visits Puerto Rico

President Trump heads to Puerto Rico today to highlight the work being done by the federal government to help the island recover from Hurricane Maria. However, some have criticized the response saying it's not fast enough.

The President praised the federal government's response to Hurricane Maria as he left the White House for Puerto Rico.

There are now 12,000 federal aid workers on the ground in Puerto Rico, and 70% of the gas stations on the island are back up and running. However, 95% of the island is still without power and the situation is desperate for many.

The mayor of San Juan lashed out last Friday, saying the federal response was inefficient. President Trump responded to the mayor's comments on Twitter saying she had poor leadership. The two are supposed to meet today.

The President will also meet with US military personnel who are helping with recovery efforts.

Tuesday morning, the non-profit group Oxfam announced it will send aid and assistance to Puerto Rico. In its release announcing the move, Oxfam's president stated that the group doesn't normally respond to disasters in wealthy countries, but said it is "outraged" at the US government's "slow and inadequate" response.