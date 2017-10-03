Victims of Vegas

59 people died in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas. Today, we're learning more about the victims who lost their lives.

They were daughters and sons, fathers and mothers.

Brokenhearted family members are remembering Rocio Guillen of Eastvale, California, who leaves behind four children.

John Phippen of Santa Clarita, California also had four children. Friends say they will miss the general contractor singing on the job and always lending a helping hand.

Cameron Robinson lived in Utah, but worked in Vegas. He was excited to attend Sunday's concert with his boyfriend.

Students in Gallup, New Mexico held a vigil to remember their high school office secretary, Lisa Romero-Muniz, who they say was their friend, mentor and advocate.

Kurt Von Tillow of Sacramento is described a great golfer, who will be remembered for his laugh and his unwavering patriotism.

Friends praised 20-year-old Bailey Schweitzer of Bakersfield for her passion for helping others.

The City of Las Vegas has set up assistance centers to help families and hotels are also offering rooms at no cost

Country star Jason Aldean who was performing when the gunfire erupted says he's praying for the victims and that his heart aches. He’s issuing a rallying cry for Americans to come together.