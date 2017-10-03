New Details Emerge About Las Vegas Shooter

New details on the shooter and victims in the Las Vegas massacre are starting to emerge, but police are still searching for a motive in the rampage that left 59 dead and more than 500 injured.

The concert grounds that turned into a killing field remain closed off as people in Las Vegas struggle to come to grips with the unspeakable tragedy that shattered this community.

Police say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock had an arsenal of 23 weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition in his suite at Mandalay Bay. 19 additional guns were found at his house. What investigators don’t know is what set off the retired accountant who had no history of gun violence.

From the 32nd floor, Paddock took aim at thousands of people at music festival. As people fled in panic, fencing around the venue trapped many.

Heather Gooze comforted 23-year-old Joran McIloon when he was hit. She did not know him. Using his cell phone, she called his girlfriend who sheltered in place nearby and talked with her while Joran was dying.

Gooze sat with McIloon’s body for hours, not wanting to leave him alone.

Authorities say Paddock modified two guns to make them fully automatic. His rampage has sparked new conversations about gun laws in this nation.

President Trump was asked about it as he left the White House this morning, and said, quote, “We’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by.”

With hundreds of people hospitalized, people in Las Vegas are answering the urgent call for blood. Long lines of donors are stretching at locations across the city. Authorities have also opened a "family reunification center" for help people to find loved ones who may be hospitalized.