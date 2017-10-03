3 Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

3 Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

Three people were arrested with multiple drug charges Monday following a traffic stop.

 Barren county deputies arrested 53-year-old Loren Huddleson when he was stopped and officials knew he didn't have an operator's license. Upon investigation, he was charged with multiple charges including driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

 Two passengers in the car, 52-year-old Terry Huddelson and 41-year-old Paul Harper were charged with possession and trafficking of a controlled substance.

 All three men are lodged in the Barren County jail.

