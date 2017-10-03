2 Arrests Made in Fatal Armed Robbery of Bowling Green Store - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

2 Arrests Made in Fatal Armed Robbery of Bowling Green Store

Posted: Updated:

Nearly seven months after an armed robbery leaves a man dead at a Bowling Green store, two people are now in custody and more arrests are on the way. 33-year-old Estrellita Soto and 22-year-old Lilian Duron, both of Nashville, Tenn., are in the Warren County Regional Jail charged with complicity to robbery. This stems from the March 17, 2017 armed robbery at La Placita that left 31-year-old Jose Cruz dead from a gun shot wound. According to the complaint warrant, both Soto and Duron were seen on surveillance video just hours before the armed robbery. Police say more arrests are expected in the near future. Both Soto and Duron are being held on $100,000 bond each.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.