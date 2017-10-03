Warren Co. Hopes to Improve Unemployment Numbers After Latest Jobs Report

According to a new report, there are nearly as many open job positions in South Central Kentucky as there is persons unemployed.

South Central Kentucky's Open Jobs Report for October shows businesses in the region are suffering. The South Central Workforce Development Board and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce are determined to change that.

President and CEO of the board, Robert Boone says, "In the ten-county-area of South Central Kentucky, were at about 5,200 job openings currently. That's also very close to our unemployment number [6,552], but figured into the unemployment number are individuals who are 16 and older, so that numbers always going to be a little bit higher."

The board is focusing on multiple initiatives aimed towards increasing access to job placement and employment services in the region.

"Right now, and for years, we've had only two access points in the ten-county-area," Boone says, "We've had an access point here in Bowling Green and we've had an access point in Glasgow, so what I'm trying to do is open up access points which are small points throughout the ten-county-area where people can go and get assistance."

One major break-through is their recent partnership with the Logan County Public Library as their newest affiliate site.

Boone notes, "What we're doing is helping those facilities with workforce development training's so that their can be trained on helping individuals find jobs."

The library will offer computer access for job searches, provide the latest reports of job openings in the region, and occasionally hold job preparation workshops and provide resume help.

While these organizations are doing their part to make South Central Kentucky a better place tomorrow, he says they're ultimately relying on you to do your work today.