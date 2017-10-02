Is Sitting the New Smoking?

Many health experts consider sitting the new smoking. Now a new study has even more evidence that we all need to get up and move more.

Like many people, executive assistant Meghan Hampsey spends way too many hours sitting behind a desk.

Previous studies have shown being sedentary can be bad for your health. Now a new study finds sitting for long periods of time could be just as dangerous as the total time you spend sitting all day.

Dr. Keith Diaz and researchers from Columbia University Medical Center looked at nearly 8,000 middle age and older adults, and found they sat on average about 11 to 12 hours a day.

However, the study also shows people who kept periods of sitting to less than 30 minutes had a lower risk of death.

Meghan and her co-workers are getting the message, and she says moving around also gets the mind working.

Researchers say this is the largest study to link sedentary time with death risk.