OJ Simpson Released From Prison After Nearly a Decade Behind Bars

OJ Simpson was released quietly from a Nevada prison over the weekend, after almost a decade behind bars. He did not give any interviews, but a camera crew caught up to him a short time later as he was leaving the jail. He downplayed his release and new lease on life.

Simpson is expected to live in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future. He will be monitored by the parole board for the next five years and is barred from leaving Nevada without permission.

Legal expert Laurie Levenson believes Simpson should stay out of the spotlight.

Simpson served nine years for armed robbery after a botched heist in 2007. Simpson’s first full-length interview may net the former football star a multi-million-dollar pay day.