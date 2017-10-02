Death Toll in Las Vegas Shooting Rising - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Death Toll in Las Vegas Shooting Rising

The violence at a music festival in Las Vegas is now the largest loss of American life by a shooter.

Reports show now that 58 have been killed and 400 plus were injured.

The tragic event occurred last night around 10 p-m when the shooter began to fire hundreds of rounds into the large crowd.

Police say the shooter, 64-year-old Stephan Paddock, is now dead.

In a statement Wednesday, President Trump praised the first responders of the shooting and said they prevented an even larger loss of life. He also stated this was an act of pure evil and the White House's statement ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff.

President Trump will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.

