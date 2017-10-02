Car Crash Causes Mass Power Outage

Around 9:00 AM, a vehicle struck a pole at Emmett Avenue and Nashville Road, causing a mass power outage in the area.

According to the BGMU Twitter page, over 672 customers were without power. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and have been working to get power restored.

Nashville Road was shut down between Campbell Lane and Emmett Avenue while repairs were being made.

Power has since been restored to the Campbell Lane/Nashville Road area, but most of Emmett Avenue is still blacked out.

There is no word on the condition of the driver of the vehicle.

