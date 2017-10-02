Allen County Car Crash Kills Two - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Allen County Car Crash Kills Two

Posted: Updated:

Two people are dead following a single vehicle collision early Sunday morning.

 Around 6 A.M., Kentucky State Police assisted the Allen County Sheriff's department with a vehicle pursuit originating in Tennessee.

 KSP reports the suspect going over 100-miles-per-hour upon entering Warren County on KY 101. Minutes later, the vehicle veered off the roadway near the intersection of U.S. 68-80, crashing into a tree and ejecting three of the five occupants.

 Two were pronounced dead at the scene, two flown to Tennessee hospitals in critical condition, and one is listed under stable condition at a Tennessee hospital.

 Names of those involved have not been released at this time.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.