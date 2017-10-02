Allen County Car Crash Kills Two

Two people are dead following a single vehicle collision early Sunday morning.

Around 6 A.M., Kentucky State Police assisted the Allen County Sheriff's department with a vehicle pursuit originating in Tennessee.

KSP reports the suspect going over 100-miles-per-hour upon entering Warren County on KY 101. Minutes later, the vehicle veered off the roadway near the intersection of U.S. 68-80, crashing into a tree and ejecting three of the five occupants.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene, two flown to Tennessee hospitals in critical condition, and one is listed under stable condition at a Tennessee hospital.

Names of those involved have not been released at this time.