Game of the Week: Franklin Simpson @ Allen County-Scottsville

The Wildcats of Franklin Simpson traveled to Allen Co. Scottsville to take on the Patriots in our High School Game Of The Week, voted on by you the fans.

Facing the top-ranked passing offense in 4-A, the Wildcats were able to hold Allen Co. Scottsville to only 75 yards of total offense in a classic beat-down of their district opponent. They set the tone early, going 58 yards on 11 plays.

The Patriots tried to respond with a couple of big-time passing plays to cut the lead. From there, Franklin Simpson was in total control, inching the ball forward on offense, solidifying the win with a score of 30-7, spoiling Allen Co. Scottsville's homecoming.