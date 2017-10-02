TriStar Greenview Hospital Receives New Surgical Robot

Robotic surgery is saving surgeons time and speeding up recovery for area patients. TriStar Greenview Hospital acquired a Da Vinci XI robot this July, but the Medical Center was the first in town to get the robotic surgery technology.

Now, TriStar Greenview has the Trumpf table which is changing the way surgery is done. It allows the surgeons to move the patient without disabling the robotic arms, which saves valuable time.

The technology is used for various surgeries including but not limited to hernia, gull bladder and even hysterectomies. This saves surgeons time with the procedures and also cuts down on patient recovery.

"If I change the table position with an older robot, I must disconnect the patient and maybe hook them up in a different way, with this particular table I can move it and the robot will adjust. Laparoscopy is a win to the patient with respect to pain, blood loss, time off work and hospital stay,” said Matthew Rutter a Urologist at Graves Gilbert Clinic.

Robotic surgery technology has been around since 2003.