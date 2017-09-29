Culture of Bosnians in BG Exhibit Opens

An exhibit honoring a unique culture right here in Bowling Green is now open to the public.

Hundreds came out to the Kentucky Museum this weekend to celebrate the opening of 'A Culture Carried: Bosnians in Bowling Green'.

Visitors were welcomed with musical performances, refreshments, and a special speech about the importance of the exhibit.

Director of the Kentucky Museum, Brent Bjorkman says it's meant tell a more in-depth story of the Bosnians...which make up about 10 percent of Bowling Green,

"There's several thousand that are here. They've come since 1995 mostly. after the ending of the Bosnia War, so this exhibit is really about that journey. It's about the traditions that they brought with them, how they add to our community, and then it also features a lot of young people who have been a part of this oral history project for the last two years."

The exhibit will be open until June of 2018 as part of WKU's International Year of Bosnia and Herzegovina.