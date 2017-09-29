WKU Faculty Survey Reveals Low Morale

A new study reveals over 70 percent of Western Kentucky University faculty express low morale.

According to a 2016-17 Worklife Study conducted by the Faculty Welfare and Professional Responsibilities Committee, 274 out of the 328 surveyed ranked their morale as "poor" or "very poor".

The study asks faculty to rank their satisfaction with their workload, tenure and procedures, campus services, benefits, and campus leadership on scale from they "strongly agree" to "strongly disagree".

WNKY set out to see if students can sense a dissatisfaction from faculty and if so, if it affects them.

WKU sophomore, Paige Kwasigroch says, "Some professors, when they're walking around campus and don't think people are listening, they're like 'oh, I don't really like WKU...'"

Sophomore Kavan Hendron say's he hopes all faculty will eventually get the "thank you" they deserve, because the numbers are disheartening--"I personally haven't been able to tell if my professors are unhappy and that makes me really sad that some of them are. I don't think they get enough appreciation sometimes about how hard they're working to make everyone's lives easier here in school."

"I can see that some professors are unhappy in there jobs," another student, sophomore Lindsey Cook says, "and then there are some that actually just leave and go to other jobs and that's perfectly fine, that's there own personal opinion, but at the same time, they still have a duty to teach the future."

Sophomore Deidra Alexander, who spends most her class time in Gordon Wilson says, "All my professors, they have such great energy and really good attitudes and I can tell most of the time how passionate they are about being here and teaching. It's very shocking to hear [the numbers]."

You can view the survey at https://www.wku.edu/senate/documents/public-version-faculty-worklife-survey-2017-final.pdf.